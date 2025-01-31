JNI, Jos chief imam disagree over planned cemetery closure

A disagreement has emerged between the Plateau State chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque, Sheikh Ghazali Isma’il Adam, over the proposed closure of Zaria Road cemetery and a petition against the use of loudspeakers by mosques in the state.

The controversy follows a viral video in which the chief imam stated that the state government has no plans to close the cemetery.

He also dismissed the petition against mosque loudspeakers, stating that its origin remains unknown and should be disregarded.

However, the JNI strongly criticised the imam’s remarks, arguing that he should have refrained from commenting and allowed appropriate bodies to respond.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Land, Survey, and Town Planning, Barrister Nyam Peter Gai, recently inaugurated a committee to find an alternative burial ground within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to replace the Zaria Road cemetery.

This move has sparked opposition from the Muslim community, with JNI and other Islamic groups urging the government to reconsider the decision.

A petition signed by one John Apollos Maton-which has been widely circulated on social media-was reportedly addressed to the governor of Plateau State, the Commissioner of Police and the National Human Rights Commission.

The petition has generated heated debates on social media and local radio stations.

Responding to the controversy, JNI secretary, Dr Samil Musa Umar, condemned the chief imam’s remarks, calling them “unfortunate and uncalled for.”

“We strongly condemn the chief imam’s comments. He is not a government representative, and it was inappropriate for him to speak on this matter. The government has already set up a committee, and its outcome is yet to be determined. How did the imam conclude the committee’s report before its official release? Our position remains that we do not want corpses relocated from the cemetery,” Umar stated.

Similarly, Barrister Lawal Ishaq, JNI’s State Director of ICT & NGOs, criticised the chief imam’s stance, arguing that his position should not be politicised or seen as government support.