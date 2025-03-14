JMG harps on renewable energy for sustainable development

JMG Limited, a leading provider of electro-mechanical solutions in Nigeria, has joined the global community in celebrating World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, emphasising the critical role of engineers in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s theme, “Unleashing the Power of Engineers to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals,” resonates with JMG’s continuous commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

Apart from the World Engineering Day, observed annually on March 4, it is also observed in the month of March, Solar Appreciation Day raises awareness about the vast potential of solar energy in the transition towards sustainable power solutions.

As the world gradually moves away from fossil fuels, the need for renewable alternatives such as solar energy has never been more crucial.

Speaking on the significance of these global milestones, the Group General Manager of JMG Limited, Rabi Jammal, said engineers’ impact is transformative in shaping industries, economies, and communities.

“Engineering remains at the heart of innovation, infrastructure, and energy transformation. As we celebrate World Engineering Day and Solar Appreciation Day, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering solutions that drive sustainable development, particularly in renewable energy,” he stated.

To commemorate these milestone events, JMG engaged in a series of activities aimed at engaging key stakeholders across public and private sectors, as well as academia including a Road Walk for Engineering and Renewable Energy Awareness.