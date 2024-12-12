Jiwa Emirate unveils logo for international festival of arts, culture

The ancient Jiwa Emirate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is set to host the 2024 Jiwa International Festival of Arts and Culture, a week-long celebration aimed at preserving and showcasing the rich heritage of the Jiwa people.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing at Jiwa Palace to unveil the festival’s official logo, His Royal Highness, Dr. Idris Musa, MFR, Sarkin Jiwa, emphasised the importance of cultural preservation and inclusivity.

Dr. Musa described the festival as a platform to revitalise the customs and traditions of the Jiwa Chiefdom for the younger generation. “The essence of this festival is to showcase the culture and tradition of Jiwa Chiefdom. It is not a tribal programme; it is for all people in the Jiwa community,” he said, stressing that the initiative is a deliberate effort to transfer the cultural heritage of Jiwa to future generations, ensuring its survival in a rapidly changing society.

SPONSOR AD

Also speaking at the press conference, the Co-Chairman of the festival’s organising committee, Dr. Ibrahim Wada, (Talban Jiwa) said the festival has evolved from the traditional Gani cultural event to become a prominent item on the cultural calendar of the FCT.

According to him, this year’s festival promises a fusion of cultures, including the staging of the first real durbar in the FCT, featuring the colorful pageantry of traditional horse riders. He added that the event would also celebrate notable Nigerians and prominent Ghanaians who have made significant contributions to humanity.

Dr. Wada explained that the festival will include other tribes within Jiwa and beyond, reinforcing cultural inclusivity, and also traditional rulers from across Nigeria and cultural troupes from various ethnic groups will grace the event, showcasing their unique heritage.