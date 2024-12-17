Jiwa Emirate holds Gani cultural festival

Jiwa Emirate in the Federal Capital Territory FCT yesterday held its fourth International Festival of Arts and Culture, known as Gani festival.

Attendants from the FCT and other areas across the country witnessed the event, aimed at inspiring the new generation about the emirate’s historical tradition and culture.

Emir of Jiwa, Alhaji Idris Musa, led members of his cabinet and other title holders in showcasing the rich heritage legacy of Jiwa Emirate, to the admiration of guests that included traditional leaders, top government officials, politicians, and diplomats, among others.

Speaking to Abuja Metro about the event, Galadima of Jiwa, Alhaji Usman Halilu, said the Jiwa Emirate, which originated from Zaria in Kaduna State had settled in its present location since 1944.

He said the emirate extended its boundary with the present Nasarawa State before the Garki chiefdom, also in the FCT, was carved out of it in 1998 during the former Head of State, late Gen. Sani Abacha.

He said, “We still host very strategic areas within the FCT that include: the Abuja airport and part of the Abuja university, Idu Industrial Park, as well as prominent Abuja markets, located in the Dei-Dei axis, among other locations.

“This tradition has been in practice, and witnessed by children of my age, born in the sixties, before its being diminished later on, after being abandoned.

“However, the present emir felt that the new generation should also deserve to know about their culture, and he revived the event. We are very grateful to him and proud of his foresight,” Galadima added.

Part of the event was the turbaning of 11 traditional title holders by the emirate.

The National Chairman of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was among the prominent dignitaries that graced the occasion.