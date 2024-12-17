Jigawa uncovers 6,348 ghost workers receiving N3.7bn

The Jigawa State Government says it has uncovered 6,348 ghost workers in its staff verification exercise in the state.

Mr Sagir Musa, Commissioner for Infomation, Youths, Sports and Culture, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse.

He said the report of the Statewide Staff Audit Biometric Data Capture and Validation Exercise, showed that 6,348 ghost workers had been detected, allowing the government to save over N314 million monthly.

SPONSOR AD

Musa said the State Executive Council had studied the report and approved the establishment of the Continuous Capture Centre (CCC) at the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

This, he said, would fast-track completion of the data capture and validation exercise, as part of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Management System (IPPMS).

“The exercise resulted in the detection of 6,348 ghost workers and significantly saved cost with an average of N314,657,342.06 per month and N3,775,888,809.72 per annum,” he said.