Jigawa: Tea vendor arrested for beating man to death

A tea vendor, Abdulrashibu Ya’u (40), has been arrested for allegedly beating one Hassan Garba (20) to death in Sararai village in Dutse LGA of Jigawa State.

It was learnt that trouble started when the suspect accused the victim of stealing bread, milk, noodles and petrol.

The state’s police spokesman, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said a patrol team went to the scene, arrested the suspect and rushed the victim to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He said the suspect admitted to the crime, saying the victim repeatedly stole his items and that he informed his parents but no action was taken.