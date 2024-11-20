Jigawa tanker explosion: 209 confirmed dead as probe committee submits report 

Chairman of the Investigation Committee on the tanker fire incident in Majia, Jigawa State, DIG Hafizu Muhammad Inuwa (Retd) has presented its findings to Governor Umar Namadi.

This is just 209 persons were confirmed dead in the fire incident that occurred on October 14, 2024.

The committee included government officials, security representatives, civil society organisations, and community leaders.

SPONSOR AD

Inuwa stated that the primary objectives of the investigation were to identify both the remote and immediate causes of the fire, assess the damage and make recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

During the presentation, the chairman reported that the committee engaged with key stakeholders, visited health facilities, and consulted with affected communities.

He said, “The findings revealed that several factors contributed to the fire, including damaged speed bumps and potholes near the scene, night driving, and excessive speed. It was noted that the fire likely ignited due to friction between metallic containers and hard surfaces as victims attempted to scoop spilled fuel.

“I am saddened to inform His Excellency that, the incident led to the total loss of two hundred and nine (209) lives. 38 are on admission and 61 discharged. One hundred and sixty-seven (167) families were affected. It was further discovered that, the inferno resulted in the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.”

The chairman conveyed the committee’s deep concern regarding the damage caused by the fire and the impact on affected families. Details regarding casualties and the extent of damage were also addressed, underscoring the urgent need for action.

On his response, Governor Namadi commended the efforts of the committee for their timely report and assured them that the government would review the report for quick implementation.

Namadi also congratulated the committee members for their tireless effort in conducting the investigation.

The community looks forward to the Governor’s response and the implementation of the committee’s recommendations to enhance safety measures and prevent such tragedies in the future.