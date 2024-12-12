Jigawa: ‘Saboteurs’ of wheat production scheme arrested, fertilisers recovered

The Jigawa Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has arrested 10 individuals suspected of sabotaging the state’s wheat production programme.

The Chairman of the PCACC, Barrister Salisu Abdu, told newsmen yesterday that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the illegal diversion of subsidised farm inputs intended for grassroots farmers.

He also said the commission recovered two truckloads of fertilisers that were illegally acquired.

Abdu explained that the suspects were involved in bypassing the proper channels established by the Jigawa State Government for the distribution of fertilisers and other farming items to wheat farmers.

One of the arrested suspects, Muhammad Musa claimed that he had followed all the proper procedures to acquire the fertilisers at the subsidised rate.

He said he had been informed about his eligibility and paid for the inputs, only to be arrested by the PCACC. Musa denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has condemned the alleged extortion of farmers by fraudulent individuals impersonating AFAN leaders.

In a statement, AFAN State chairman, Auwal Garba Ibrahim, said the association had no involvement in such activities and had not charged farmers for any services or programmes.