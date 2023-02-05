Jigawa POS agents commend CBN on naira cash out

Some POS banking agents in Jigawa State have commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for releasing the new notes to them for onward disbursements…

Some POS banking agents in Jigawa State have commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for releasing the new notes to them for onward disbursements to people across communities in the state.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that each agent got N500, 000 worth of the redesigned notes and they are expected to disburse N10, 000 to individuals.

The apex bank’s programme covers the 27 local governments of the state with a view to making life easy for rural communities in accessing the new naira notes.

A POS agent, Abubakar Yusuf, lauded the CBN for the approval given to them to disburse the new notes to the people, saying, the people are happy over the gesture.

Mock accreditation: BVAS successful amidst low turnout

February 2023: Here comes the momentous month!

Nura Ibrahim from Kiyawa local government said, “Though the money is too small, people appreciate the N10,000 they get from us because it is hard to get money in banks because of the long queues.

Also, another agent, Adamu Ibrahim of Andaza community commended the CBN.

CBN’s team leader, Abdul Amadu, said the apex ban initiated the programme to assist the rural communities and ensure that people didn’t suffer in accessing the new notes.