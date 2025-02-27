Jigawa pilgrims’ board extends Hajj fare payment deadline

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced an extension for the payment of Hajj fare to enable more intending pilgrims to complete their payments.

The board’s spokesman, Habibu Yusuf Babura, confirmed the extension in an interview with Daily Trust on Wednesday, stating that the decision was made following a directive from the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

According to him, the Director General of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ahmed Umar Labbo, disclosed this during an inspection and orientation exercise for intending pilgrims across the state.

Labbo stated that the new deadline for payment is now March 7, 2025, to ensure all intending pilgrims have sufficient time to complete their payments.

He further revealed that the board has already remitted over N6 billion to the NAHCOM on behalf of intending pilgrims from Jigawa State.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced that at least 200 intending pilgrims have completed payments for the 2025 Hajj to Saudi Arabia.

The board’s chairman, Mallam Musah Muhammad Uduimoh, made this known during an interactive session with the Edo State chapter of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN).

He stated that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) allocated 412 slots to Edo State, and so far, 200 individuals have registered.

Expressing optimism, Uduimoh said he believes the state will meet its allocated slots, especially as the payment deadline has now been extended to mid-March 2025.