Jigawa partners Saudi foundation on Qur’anic education

The Jigawa State Government has announced a partnership with the Alfurqan Islamic Foundation of Saudi Arabia to improve Qur’anic and Hadith learning in the state.

The partnership was announced during a meeting between Governor Malam Umar Namadi and a delegation from the foundation led by Sheikh Abdallah Ibn Nasir Utabi at the Government House in Dutse on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Governor Namadi stated that the state government had already established a committee to coordinate Qur’anic education and created three Qur’anic schools in each LGA.

He emphasised the importance of Qur’anic recitation competitions and pledged to continue supporting winners to pursue further Islamic education in Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Sheikh Abdallah, Chairman of the Alfurqan Islamic Foundation, explained that the foundation’s goal was to provide educational resources and support to students and researchers in Islamic studies.

He highlighted the initiative’s focus on promoting Islamic knowledge and values in society, emphasising the importance of education in building a better future for communities.

The partnership includes various programmes and activities such as scholarships, research grants and educational workshops.

Sheikh Abdallah commended the Jigawa State Government for its efforts in supporting Islam and announced plans to establish branches of the foundation in Nigeria, specifically in Kano and Jigawa, to facilitate access to Islamic education.