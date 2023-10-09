Jigawa LG destroys 14,441 bottles of alcohol

Authorities of Hadejia LGA of Jigawa State, on Saturday, destroyed 14,441 bottles of alcohol worth millions of naira. Speaking during the destruction exercise, the…

Authorities of Hadejia LGA of Jigawa State, on Saturday, destroyed 14,441 bottles of alcohol worth millions of naira.

Speaking during the destruction exercise, the Chairman of Hadejia, Bala Umar (TO), who said 621 cartons of beer were confiscated within the metropolis, noted that the consumption of alcohol and other intoxicants that distorted the mental capability of a person was forbidden in Islam.

He pointed out that the council would continue to fight against immoral acts, including the consumption of alcohol, in the area.

