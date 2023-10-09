✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

Jigawa LG destroys 14,441 bottles of alcohol

  Authorities of Hadejia LGA of Jigawa State, on Saturday, destroyed 14,441 bottles of alcohol worth millions of naira. Speaking during the destruction exercise, the…

The alcohol destroyed
    By Idris Gimba

 

Authorities of Hadejia LGA of Jigawa State, on Saturday, destroyed 14,441 bottles of alcohol worth millions of naira.

Speaking during the destruction exercise, the Chairman of Hadejia, Bala Umar (TO), who said 621 cartons of beer were confiscated within the metropolis, noted that the consumption of alcohol and other intoxicants that distorted the mental capability of a person was forbidden in Islam.

He pointed out that the council would continue to fight against immoral acts, including the consumption of alcohol, in the area.

 

