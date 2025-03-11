Jigawa launches safe school initiative

The Jigawa State Government has launched the Safe Schools Initiative to enhance security in learning environments.
The state governor, Umar Namadi, unveiled the programme during the Nigeria Police Force Strategic National Stakeholder’s Forum on School Protection.
Governor Namadi said the safety and well-being of students are paramount, citing the Nigerian Constitution’s provisions.
Similarly, CP Abayomi Shogunle, the National Coordinator for School Protection, noted that the initiative aims to safeguard schools across Nigeria, drawing lessons from past attacks like the Chibok school abduction.
In a related development, the Jigawa State Government, in partnership with UNICEF, has launched a training programme to empower 600 women by teaching them to upcycle plastic waste into marketable products.
During the 2025 International Women’s Day celebration, the state’s First Lady, Amina Namadi, said the programme would promote economic empowerment and enhance plastic waste management.
