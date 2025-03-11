✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Jigawa launches safe school initiative

jigawa state government
jigawa state government
    By Ali Rabiu Ali

The Jigawa State Government has launched the Safe Schools Initiative to enhance security in learning environments.

The state governor, Umar Namadi, unveiled the programme during the Nigeria Police Force Strategic National Stakeholder’s Forum on School Protection.

Governor Namadi said the safety and well-being of students are paramount, citing the Nigerian Constitution’s provisions.

SPONSOR AD

Similarly, CP Abayomi Shogunle, the National Coordinator for School Protection, noted that the initiative aims to safeguard schools across Nigeria, drawing lessons from past attacks like the Chibok school abduction.

In a related development, the Jigawa State Government, in partnership with UNICEF, has launched a training programme to empower 600 women by teaching them to upcycle plastic waste into marketable products.

During the 2025 International Women’s Day celebration, the state’s First Lady, Amina Namadi, said the programme would promote economic empowerment and enhance plastic waste management.

 

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories