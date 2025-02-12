Jigawa launches citizen-inclusive governance programme

The Jigawa State Government has introduced a citizen-focused initiative, ‘Gwamnati Da Jama’a’, aimed at bridging the gap between the government and its people to promote inclusive governance.
Speaking at the launch, Governor Malam Umar Namadi explained that the programme is designed to keep citizens informed and actively engaged in governance.
“We want to create a culture of transparency and accountability, where citizens are empowered to participate in decision-making,” he said.
Stakeholders have commended the initiative as a significant step towards improving transparency and accountability in the state, setting a new standard for government-citizen interaction.
The programme will be implemented across all 27 local government areas, with citizens encouraged to take advantage of the platform to foster a more responsive and responsible government.
The official launch took place in Auyo Local Government Area, marking the beginning of its statewide rollout.
