Jigawa introduces digital tax payment system

The Jigawa State Government has launched a new digital tax payment system to streamline revenue collection and eliminate multiple taxation.

Dr Nasiru Sabo Idris, Chairman of Jigawa State Internal Revenue Service (JIRS), said the Jigawa Integrated Tax Administration System (JIGTAS) has been introduced to modernise revenue mobilization and payment processes across the state.

Speaking in Dutse over the weekend, Dr Idris explained that a workshop was recently held for accountants and revenue mobilisers from various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to enhance their capacity to operate the new system effectively.

The new system, JIGTAS, is designed to simplify the collection and remittance of internally generated revenue (IGR) across MDAs.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Government has said it will begin the full digitalization of all tax collection processes in the state from the 2025 fiscal year.

The Executive Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Revenue Board, Mr Okon Okon, stated this on Sunday in Uyo during a media briefing.

Okon said the commencement of the electronic assessment, e-tax clearance process, e-filing of tax returns, automation of registration and reporting processes would help boost revenue generation in the state when the digitalisation plans are rolled out.