Jigawa gov’t seeks NSCDC intervention over Herders/Farmers clashes

Namadi called on the corps to provide security for farmers in the affected areas in the state in order to restore the confidence of citizens...

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has appealed to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to deploy more personnel to end herders and farmers clashes in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the NSCDC spokesperson, Commandant Olusola Odumosu on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Namadi made the appeal during a visit to the NSCDC Commandant-General (CG), Mr Ahmed Audi.

He said that the attacks on farmers by herders in the state over the years had affected farming.

Namadi called on the corps to provide security for farmers in the affected areas in the state in order to restore the confidence of citizens, particularly farmers.

“I want to passionately appeal to you to give us a squad or a team of your Agro Rangers who are well trained and specialised in dealing with the issue at hand.

“If we have that opportunity, it will bring a lasting peace to the affected areas and our people would be able to return to their farms,” he said.

He said that the state contributed a lot to the food security of the nation, and the affected areas were major producers of food to the state and Nigeria at large.

Responding, Audi promised to deploy well-trained Agro Rangers personnel to the state to find lasting solutions to the problem.

“By our Act, NSCDC is mandated to protect and provide security for the government’s critical national assets and infrastructure.

“We have over 10,000 staff in the Agro Rangers department that are well trained to provide security and safety for farmers and other agro-allied products and investments in the nation.

“We have been getting intelligence reports on how bandits and kidnappers scare farmers, and since we have some reserve personnel for this kind of request, we will provide the service that you need,” he assured.

Audi assured that the corps would work tirelessly to put an end to the security challenges facing the agricultural sector in the country.

“The Agro-Rangers concentrate on states that are major producers of food for this nation and Jigawa is one of the states that give food security to this country.

“More efforts will be channeled towards peace-building through the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR),” he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...