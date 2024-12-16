Jigawa Gov’t lauds bill to promote e-governance

The Jigawa State Government has commended the federal government for promoting e-governance and digital economy to fight corruption, insecurity, among others.

The Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on ICT, Dr. Habibu Aminu Kani, made the commendation during the stakeholders engagement on national digital economy bill held in Dutse.

Kani said already Jigawa State had aligned with the bill as all the government processes were being gradually transformed into digital format.

SPONSOR AD

He described the bill as a giant step, commending the federal government for organising the stakeholders engagement on the bill.

“This shows that the government is coming closer to the people,” he said.

According to the SSA, the state government is training its civil servants including teachers on digital literacy and continues to invest heavily on the development.

Engineer Abdulkadir Muhammad, an ICT expert, said Jigawa State is at the forefront of embracing ICT and e-givernance, hailing the federal government for providing a bill that will backed the process.

A facilatator of the programme, Barr. Christopher Nwuya, said many countries were ahead of Nigeria in the digital space, adding “that is why federal government sets to provide a law on it”.

He said, “This landmark legislation aims to drive economic growth, improve public service delivery and create a competitive environment for Nigeria’s digital economy”.

Barrister said the new law establishes a legal framework for electronic transactions, communications and digital signatures, granting them the same legal validity as traditional paper documents.

“It also mandates the digitalization of government services and processes, enhancing efficiency, accessibility and transparency,” he stated.

He said key provisions of the bill includes digital government and infrastructure digitalisation of government services and processes, consumer protection, digital trade and investment, among others.