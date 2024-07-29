✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Jigawa govt clamps down on unauthorised number plate use

In an effort to tackle the rampant misuse of official plate numbers, the Jigawa State government has inaugurated an 11-member task force committee to retrieve…

img 20240728 wa0019
img 20240728 wa0019
    By Ali Rabiu Ali

In an effort to tackle the rampant misuse of official plate numbers, the Jigawa State government has inaugurated an 11-member task force committee to retrieve unauthorised number plates and sanction offenders.

Chaired by Tijjani Murtala, the committee aims to identify and confiscate official plate numbers used by civil and public officers on private vehicles.

Malam Bala Ibrahim, the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, urged the committee to work diligently and justify the confidence placed in them.

“We will no longer tolerate the abuse of official number plates,” stated a government official. Those found guilty will be sanctioned accordingly,” he said.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories