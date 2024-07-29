Jigawa govt clamps down on unauthorised number plate use

In an effort to tackle the rampant misuse of official plate numbers, the Jigawa State government has inaugurated an 11-member task force committee to retrieve…

Chaired by Tijjani Murtala, the committee aims to identify and confiscate official plate numbers used by civil and public officers on private vehicles.

Malam Bala Ibrahim, the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, urged the committee to work diligently and justify the confidence placed in them.

“We will no longer tolerate the abuse of official number plates,” stated a government official. Those found guilty will be sanctioned accordingly,” he said.