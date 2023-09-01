Jigawa gov unveils plan to create 150 millionaires in 4 years

The Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has announced a groundbreaking initiative that aims to uplift the lives of the people of the state. In…

The Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has announced a groundbreaking initiative that aims to uplift the lives of the people of the state.

In what he described as resolute commitment to fostering economic prosperity and empowerment, Governor Namadi o Thursday unveiled a visionary plan to create 150 millionaires within his first tenure in office.

Speaking at the event to flag off the disbursement of grants to 1000 women for self-reliance, organised by the Jigawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with the Jigawa State Youth Empowerment and Employment Agency, Governor Namadi said, “This is an important day for us in Jigawa State, as we embark on a journey of transformation and progress. Our administration recognises the incredible potential of our people, and we are steadfast in our determination to unlock avenues of prosperity for them.”

“There is yet a bigger one that would come, and by the grace of God, from now to the next four years, we will ensure the creation of 150 empowered individuals that would be called millionaires in this state.

Governor Namadi concluded with a call to action, urging beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously and envisioning an even brighter future.

