Jigawa gov sponsors education of BBC’s storytelling competition winner

The Jigawa State Government has honoured Hajara Ahmed Hussain, the winner of the BBC Hausa Service 2024 storytelling competition, by pledging to sponsor her university education.
Hajara was declared the winner of the 2024 Hikayata competition on November 27.
She secured first place with her story titled “Amon ‘Yanci” (Echo of Freedom).
At a brief ceremony held at the Government House in Dutse to celebrate her victory, Jigawa Governor, Umar Namadi presented her with a cash prize of two million naira. The award ceremony, attended by commissioners, her parents, and her five children, saw the governor affirming his commitment:
“After her degree, if she wishes to continue, we will support her further,” said the governor.