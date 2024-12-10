Jigawa gov presents N698bn 2025 budget

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has presented the 2025 budget of N698.3 billion to the state’s House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Key allocations include N90.76 billion (13%) for personnel costs, N63.69 billion (9%) for recurrent expenses and N534.76 billion (76%) for capital projects.

A major portion of the capital project-over N148 billion-has been allocated to roads and infrastructure, with a focus on completing 46 ongoing road projects.

To address energy needs, the governor announced plans for a 100 MW solar power plant and a solar panel manufacturing facility, with a combined allocation of N39.4 billion.

This initiative, he said, is expected to boost energy access and attract private investments.

Education, a top priority, received an allocation of N120 billion while health got N40 billion.

The budget also emphasised economic empowerment, with over N20 billion allocated for market development, small business support, and revitalizing the Maigatari Export Processing Zone, initiatives designed to create jobs and open opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

To address environmental challenges such as flooding and erosion, N16.8 billion has been allocated for climate resilience projects, including the Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change.

Also, N10.72 billion has been set aside for the second phase of the Mass Housing Programme, aimed at providing affordable housing for residents.

Governor Namadi also presented a N173.5 billion consolidated budget for Local Government Councils, covering personnel costs, overhead expenses, and grassroots capital projects.

He urged the state assembly to speedily pass the budget to ensure its implementation at the start of the new fiscal year.