OPAY: Scholarship
Jigawa gov loses mother

    By Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

Hajia Maryam Namadi, the mother of Jigawa State Governor Mallam Umar Namadi, is dead.

She died in the early hours of Wednesday.

This was announced by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement on Wednesday,

According to the statement, her burial rites will take place at 4:30 PM in her hometown of Kafin Hausa, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The statement said the governor and his family requested prayers for the repose of her soul.

