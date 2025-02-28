Jigawa gov launches da’wah initiative for women

Governor Malam Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has launched the Women Da’awah programme, a religious initiative to promote Islamic education, family values, and social harmony among women in the state.

The programme, a collaborative effort between the Jigawa State Government, the State Council of Ulama, and other religious leaders, seeks to enhance women’s roles in family and community development through structured learning sessions and mentorship.

At the flag-off ceremony in Dutse, Governor Namadi said the programme would empower women with Islamic knowledge while strengthening family ties and encouraging righteous living.

Quoting a Qur’anic verse, “Men are the caretakers of women,” and Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) last sermon, he urged men to support and guide women in their religious and social responsibilities.

A total of 574 women were selected to participate in the initiative.

Governor Namadi commended his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi, for championing the programme and commended the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for its dedication.

The governor’s wife reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that women in Jigawa learn their religious obligations.

Hajiya Hadiza Abdulwahab, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said the programme aims to boost literacy levels among rural women while fostering spiritual growth, family stability, and social harmony.