Jigawa finally lifts curfew after hunger protest

The Jigawa State Government has lifted the curfew in eight local government areas where looting and destructions took place during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The state Commissioner for Information, Youth Support and Culture, Hon. Sagir Musa disclosed this on Monday after the state security meeting chaired by Governor Umar Namadi.

Daily Trust reported that the curfew was earlier relaxed from 5am to 9pm in the affected local government area.

They are: Dutse, Kazaure, Gumel, Hadejia, Kiyawa, Birnin kudu, Babura, and Roni LGAs.

Sagir said the decision followed the review of the security situation of the affected local government areas. He said with the decision, everyone can now move freely without any restriction.

He, however, urged the people of the state to maintain law and order for the development of the state.

Daily trust reports that the #EndBadGovernance protest had turned violent, leading to the destruction of property in some local government areas of the state.