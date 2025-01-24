✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Jigawa commits N250m to tackle child malnutrition

    By Ali Rabi’u Ali, Dutse 

The Jigawa State government has approved the release of N250 million for the procurement of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) to combat child malnutrition in the state.

The announcement was made by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa Ahmed, during a briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

The initiative is part of the ongoing partnership between Jigawa State and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to tackle malnutrition among children.

The commissioner emphasised that the intervention aligned with Governor Umar Namadi’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of children in the state.

