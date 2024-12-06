Jigawa Assembly partners Media Trust to boost communication strategies

The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatun, has expressed readiness to partner with the Media Trust Group (MTG) to improve the Assembly’s communication strategies.

Speaking during a meeting with an MTG delegation at his office in Dutse on Thursday, Dangyatun commended the media organisation for its dedication to promoting accurate information and education across Nigeria.

The speaker also urged MTG to maintain its standard of authentic news reporting and to prioritise comprehensive coverage of Jigawa State in its publications.

The MTG delegation, led by Abdullahi Mainasara, Assistant Group General Manager for Special Projects, commended the speaker’s leadership and efforts toward fostering stability within the Assembly.

Mainasara acknowledged the state’s achievements in promoting transparency and accountability, as seen in its strategic plans for economic development and improving citizens’ welfare.

Other members of the delegation included Haroun Malami Saeed (Head of Business Development), Shamsuddeen Sani Hussaini (Regional Manager, Kano), and Abbas Tijjani Madabo (Reporter and Business Executive).