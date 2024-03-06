Jigawa Assembly impeaches 2 principal officers, suspends four LG Chairs

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has impeached two principal officers and suspended four local government chairmen following the presentation of House committee reports. The…

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has impeached two principal officers and suspended four local government chairmen following the presentation of House committee reports.

The impeachment of the two principal officers on Wednesday stemmed from a motion brought forth by Hamza Ibrahim Adamu, representing Malam Madori State Assembly Constituency.

Adamu had accused the officers and another individual of plotting and supporting the impeachment of the Speaker of the House several weeks prior.

The motion received unanimous approval from the House members, leading to the removal of the deputy majority leader, Honourable Aliyu Ahmed, representing Kirikassama, and the chief whip, Dayyabu Shehu Kwalo, representing Taura State Assembly Constituency.

Ogun seals nursing training institute

Family of 7, 38 others killed as militia groups exchange gunfire in Benue

Their replacements were immediately elected.

In addition to the impeachments, the House also suspended four local government council chairmen over allegations of financial misconduct.

The chairmen were implicated in the House Committee report on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for their alleged involvement in financial scandals within their respective local councils.

During the presentation of the House Committee report on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Honourable Aminu Zakaria Tsibut, the Chairman of the committee, highlighted questionable expenditures and financial transactions discovered during the committee’s oversight visits to the 27 local government areas.

The affected local government councils include Auyo, Dutse, Gumel, and Ringim.

The actions, according to the House, underscored the members’ commitment to upholding accountability and transparency in governance at both the state and local government levels.