Jigawa Assembly impeaches 2 principal officers, suspends 4 LG chairs

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has impeached two principal officers and suspended four local government chairmen.

These actions followed deliberations during the Assembly’s resumed session after the recess and the presentation of house committee reports.

The impeachment of the two principal officers (deputy majority leader and chief whip) was initiated by a motion brought by Hamza Ibrahim Adamu, representing Malam Madori State Assembly Constituency. Adamu accused the officers and another individual of plotting and supporting the impeachment of the Speaker of the House several weeks prior.

The motion received unanimous approval from the house members, leading to the removal of the deputy majority leader, Aliyu Ahmed, representing Kirikassama, and the chief whip, Dayyabu Shehu Kwalo, representing Taura State Assembly Constituency. Their replacements were promptly elected.

In addition to the impeachments, the House also suspended the local government council chairmen of Auyo, Dutse, Gumel, and Ringim over allegations of financial misconduct.

These chairmen were implicated in the House Committee report on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for their alleged involvement in financial scandals within their respective local councils.

During the presentation of the House Committee report on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Honourable Aminu Zakaria Tsibut, the Chairman of the Committee, highlighted questionable expenditures and financial transactions discovered during the committee’s oversight visits to the 27 local government areas.