✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Jigawa approves N70,000 minimum wage for workers

Umar Namadi
    By Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state civil service.

The announcement was made during the signing ceremony of the new wage agreement with workers’ union leaders at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Dutse yesterday.

Governor Namadi explained that the benefits extended to workers go beyond the N70,000 figure, emphasising that the state’s unique initiatives enhance the value of the minimum wage.

SPONSOR AD

“Though we have signed N70,000, by implication, what we have signed is worth more than N80,000. This is because Jigawa State offers subsidised shops where civil servants can purchase essential goods at reduced prices on credit,” he said.

The governor highlighted other advantages available to workers, including access to loans and state-provided farmlands, enabling them to cultivate crops for year-round sustenance.

He reassured workers that these initiatives, combined with the new wage, would protect them from market price fluctuations, especially in essential commodities like rice.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories