Jigawa approves N70,000 minimum wage for workers

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state civil service.

The announcement was made during the signing ceremony of the new wage agreement with workers’ union leaders at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Dutse yesterday.

Governor Namadi explained that the benefits extended to workers go beyond the N70,000 figure, emphasising that the state’s unique initiatives enhance the value of the minimum wage.

“Though we have signed N70,000, by implication, what we have signed is worth more than N80,000. This is because Jigawa State offers subsidised shops where civil servants can purchase essential goods at reduced prices on credit,” he said.

The governor highlighted other advantages available to workers, including access to loans and state-provided farmlands, enabling them to cultivate crops for year-round sustenance.

He reassured workers that these initiatives, combined with the new wage, would protect them from market price fluctuations, especially in essential commodities like rice.