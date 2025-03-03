Jigawa anti-corruption agency recovers over N300m public funds

The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (JSPCACC) has recovered over N300 million in public funds since the beginning of 2024.
The agency’s chairman, Barrister Salisu Abdu, said this at a three-day sensitisation workshop in Dutse, the state’s capital.
Barrister Abdu said the commission has resolved nearly half of the 200 complaints received and is currently prosecuting over 16 cases at various levels.
Governor Malam Umar Namadi, in his address, condemned corruption as a societal menace that erodes trust in government institutions and deepens inequality.
He said good governance, characterised by accountability and transparency, is key to fighting poverty and driving socio-economic development.
The event, attended by senior government officials and civil society stakeholders, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to combating corruption and promoting good governance for meaningful development.
