✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Jigawa anti-corruption agency recovers over N300m public funds

    By Ali Rabiu Ali

The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (JSPCACC) has recovered over N300 million in public funds since the beginning of 2024.

The agency’s chairman, Barrister Salisu Abdu, said this at a three-day sensitisation workshop in Dutse, the state’s capital.

Barrister Abdu said the commission has resolved nearly half of the 200 complaints received and is currently prosecuting over 16 cases at various levels.

SPONSOR AD

Governor Malam Umar Namadi, in his address, condemned corruption as a societal menace that erodes trust in government institutions and deepens inequality.

He said good governance, characterised by accountability and transparency, is key to fighting poverty and driving socio-economic development.

The event, attended by senior government officials and civil society stakeholders, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to combating corruption and promoting good governance for meaningful development.

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories