Jetour harps on innovations, customers’ satisfaction

Jetour automobile has identified automotive innovations and customer satisfaction as key elements of the brand.

These attributes enabled the brand to win the prestigious award as the fastest growing auto brand in Nigeria.

The award was announced recently in Lagos at an impressive ceremony organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA).

SPONSOR AD

Jetour representative in Nigeria, Jetour Mobility Services, had taken to its Facebook page to celebrate its customers for making it happen, attributing the success to its commitment to innovation in creating remarkable driving experiences.

Jetour, known for its luxury offerings is one of China’s most revered auto brands, a marque of Chery Holding Group established in 2018. It mainly produces crossovers and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

The recognition of Jetour as the Fastest Growing Auto Brand in the country is coming about a year after its introduction into the Nigerian market.

Jetour debuted in Nigeria in the last quarter of 2024. And the SUVs available for this market are X70 – Liberty, X70 Plus – Elegance, X90 Plus – Cruise and Dashing.

The name “Jetour” is a combination of the word “jet” and “tour”, which according to the automaker signifies a “convenient journey”. And its models try to depict this connotation in designs and performance.

Jetour Mobility Services said it considered the award a great honour, adding that it was a validation of its commitment to innovation and creating remarkable driving experiences.

“We’re honoured to be named the Fastest Growing Auto Brand of the Year at the prestigious NAJA Auto Awards, powered by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association.

“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and creating unforgettable driving experiences.”

Jetour says its focus is to be a leader in mobility as well as provide reasonable travel solutions for individuals and families.

Its goal is to provide an excellent vehicle that demonstrates individuality for today’s young people, it adds.

As in the global market, the brand users in Nigeria are said to be an uncompromising group of individuals, unwilling to settle for less.

Jetour is not only winning in Nigeria, it is also a toast of a section of the Saudi market. One of its models, Dashing, recently won the Best Midsize Crossover Award for 2023-2024.