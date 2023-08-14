Jealous boyfriend breaks fiancée’s arm for calling another guy on phone

A Kano State Shari’a court sitting at the Hisbah Board has remanded one Abbas Sadiq for allegedly breaking his girlfriend’s arm for calling another guy…

Sadiq, a resident of Sheka Quarters, is standing trial on three count charges bordering on abuse of human right, using force and causing injury.

The police told the court that the fiancée reported that her fiancé deliberately beat her until he broke her arm because she was having phone calls with another man.

When the charges were read against him, he pleaded guilty.

The Khadi, Sani Tanimu Sani Hausawa, ordered that he should be remanded in prison and adjourned the case to August 25, 2023.

City & Crime further reports that after the judgement, the fiancee upon seeing her hubby in the court’s cell, requested that she wanted to discuss with him and that she wanted them to reconcile.

