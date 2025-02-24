Jatau charges security agencies in Gombe to float football club

Gombe State Deputy Governor, Manasseh Daniel Jatau, has called on security agencies in the state to form a unified football team at the end of the ongoing Inter-Security Unity Cup to represent the state in future competitions.

The Deputy Governor who spoke before the commencement of the competition also commended the Gombe State Football Association (F.A) for organizing the tournament and expressed his delight at the peaceful and friendly atmosphere at the matches.

Speaking before the opening match between the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Chairman of the Gombe State Football Association, Yakubu Philibus Sarma, described the event as a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering collaboration among security personnel.

Sarma highlighted that the competition not only promotes unity but also aligns with Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s vision for sports development in the state.

He stressed that football serves as more than a leisure activity, as it also creates job opportunities and nurtures talent.

“This tournament strengthens the bond among security agencies, and we are committed to forming a formidable team, as demanded by the Deputy Governor, to represent Gombe State,” Sarma stated.

He further announced that the best team, highest goal scorer, and other outstanding performers would take home attractive prizes.

FRSC recorded a slim 1-0 victory over NSCDC in the opening match played at the Pantami Stadium.