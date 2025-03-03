Japanese agency leads tech startup initiative for Benue youths

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has taken the lead in developing Benue State’s digital and technological ecosystem, partnering with the state government to nurture startups and create job opportunities for youths.

JICA’s expert on strategy and startups for Nigeria and Africa, Nao Fawa Fuwa, at the weekend, emphasised Japan’s commitment to fostering innovation in Benue, noting that the state has the potential to become a major tech hub.

Fuwa said: “Many people assume Lagos and Abuja are Nigeria’s only tech centres, but I have seen remarkable innovation here. JICA is committed to supporting startups in Benue to help them scale and thrive.”

Our correspondent reports that the initiative builds on Benue’s ICT training programme, which has already trained 10,000 youths.

Programme Team Lead for Benue Test Kits, Jeff Udende, explained that the programme includes direct job placements and entrepreneurial support, noting that through the collaboration, JICA will oversee the startup development process, from company registration to securing funding.

“The state government will select winners through a demo day, after which JICA will take over for full-scale development. These startups will ultimately contribute to the state’s economy while solving societal challenges,” Udende stated.