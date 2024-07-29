Japan late show stuns Brazil in Olympic women’s football

Momoko Tanikawa scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as Japan netted twice in injury time to come from behind and beat Brazil 2-1 in the Olympic…

Momoko Tanikawa scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as Japan netted twice in injury time to come from behind and beat Brazil 2-1 in the Olympic women’s football tournament on Sunday.

Japan, the 2012 silver medallists, were staring at a second straight defeat in Group C that would have left them in serious danger of a first-round exit after Jhennifer put Brazil ahead early in the second half.

But captain Saki Kumagai rolled in a 92nd-minute penalty to equalise at the Parc des Princes in Paris before 19-year-old substitute Tanikawa’s incredible first-time shot from 30 metres sailed over the goalkeeper and in for the winner.