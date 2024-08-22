Japa: Zulum approves N200m training allowance for doctors

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has approved N200 million to support 150 medical doctors in attending residency programmes, aimed at expanding their medical knowledge, clinical…

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has approved N200 million to support 150 medical doctors in attending residency programmes, aimed at expanding their medical knowledge, clinical skills, and practical experience across various fields.

Governor Zulum announced the funding in Maiduguri on Wednesday while hosting the National Executive Officers of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA). He detailed that 50 medical doctors employed by the Borno State government will each receive N2 million, while over 100 Borno indigenes working in federal institutions will be granted N1 million each.

Zulum expressed appreciation to the NMA delegation and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the state. He also praised Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate and Dr. Muyi Aina, Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), for their ongoing support.

During the visit, the NMA appointed Governor Zulum as a champion for the universal applicability of quality healthcare delivery and the welfare of the health workforce.

NMA President Bala Audu made the announcement, recognising Zulum’s efforts in healthcare and his administration’s contributions to infrastructure development in the sector.

“We have a significant request for you to champion the universal application of quality healthcare delivery and the welfare of health workers,” Audu said. “We acknowledge the challenges, but you have demonstrated the capacity to lead effectively in these areas, as evidenced by your work in Borno State.”

Audu also highlighted the NMA’s support through a medical outreach programme, noting that doctors from various specialties are participating at a Primary Health Care (PHC) centre as a show of support for Zulum’s healthcare initiatives. He commended the governor for his commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and the welfare of health workers.

“Despite challenges at the Primary Healthcare level, Borno State is a leading advocate for effective primary healthcare and has received national recognition for its efforts,” Audu added.