Japa: Tech talents urged to maximise opportunities in Nigeria   

Tech experts have urged emerging tech talents to reconsider the “japa” trend and embrace the numerous opportunities available within the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, Zulfah Academy, Abayomi Ajao, gave this advice during the tech outfit’s third-anniversary celebration, themed: “Hatch It,” emphasising the growing global demand for Nigerian tech talent.

“Essentially people believe that tech is a come-get-rich thing and whenever you see people come to tech, they have rarely done six months of one year and then they are stuck.

“This is part of our third year anniversary program where we intend to guide and help people who have experience in tech to navigate through the next step. They want to pivot their careers into a global opportunity.

“The truth is, with the right skills and mindset, Nigerian tech professionals can thrive right here at home,” he said.

Ajao urged software developers to focus on creating solutions to local challenges, stressing the importance of problem-solving skills and a dynamic approach to tech.

“Nigerian tech experts are highly sought after internationally but more opportunities are available in Nigeria. People just need to upgrade their skills and invest in their development,” he added.

He called on the government to support IT companies who believe in the Nigerian dream.

“Those of us who believe in the Nigerian dream should be supported. We are ready to change the narrative. Zulfah Academy has been actively training and mentoring tech talent in Nigeria,” he said.

Yusuf Jimoh, a leading figure in the Nigerian tech industry, encouraged aspiring tech professionals to leverage collaboration to be globally competitive.

“If you’re truly passionate about technology, the opportunities are endless here in Nigeria. You can break barriers by collaborating and creating a competitive virtual environment,” he said.