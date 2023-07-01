Japa syndrome: Allow Nigerians to thrive abroad, gynecologist tells FG

An Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in Toronto, Canada, Professor Leke Badmos, has asked the Federal Government to allow Nigerians thrive abroad amid growing migration of…

An Obstetrician and Gynecologist based in Toronto, Canada, Professor Leke Badmos, has asked the Federal Government to allow Nigerians thrive abroad amid growing migration of Nigerian youths often called ‘Japa syndrome.’

He also appealed to the government to improve on the medical sector by creating an enabling environment for professionals and investors to thrive in order to tame the challenge of medical tourism.

Badmos, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Coxwell Hospital, Abeokuta, Ogun State, said this on Saturday, while speaking with newsmen at the inauguration of the specialist hospital.

The medical expert submitted that there are no big deals about medical and infrastructural developments in the developed nations that could not be replicated in Nigeria if the government creates an enabling environment.

“A lot of things being done in those places were done by the people. Government just made rules, laws and an enabling environment. This is what I am encouraging the government to do (in Nigeria). People will do so many things including all of you.

“There’s no big deal about those places. People do things. You look around, there are laws, you don’t see police or military everywhere. There are hospitals, people do their work, people should be well paid and there should be enabling facilities. I trust this government and I am sure they will do their best,” Badmos said.

On Japa syndrome, the gynecologist said there is nothing the government can do to stop migration, saying “In most countries all over the world, people come and go.”

Rather, he urged the government to allow Nigerians migrating to thrive wherever they find themselves.

“You might have said 30 years ago, I ‘japaed’ too. You would have said that, but where am I now? I am here.”

“In fact, Most countries all over the world, people come and go. I’m honest with you, go there, you will find Indians, Srilankans , Africans everywhere. What should I say? I don’t think it’s really difficult to prevent anybody who wants to leave. If you really think that’s where you will do well and when you want to come back, you will do the same.

“So, in my opinion the government should continue to try its best and let the citizens continue thriving,” Badmus said.

He said the specialist hospital was established as part of his effort to give back to society.

In his remarks, Dr. Abib Olamitoye, who is the Chairman of Ibadan Central Hospitals in Oyo State, and Academy Suites in Ibadan and Abeokuta, said Badmos established a specialist hospital with modern day equipment for residents of Abeokuta.

He added that the founder has spent more than 30 years abroad and he decided to give back to society.

“Prof Leke Badmos hails from Abeokuta in Ogun State. He attended primary and secondary schools in Abeokuta. We both studied Medicine in the University of Ibadan. We were course mates. Then, he travelled to the United Kingdom and then Canada, where he became a professor. He has come back home to Abeokuta to give back to society. He is already made. He is rich. He did not establish this hospital for pecuniary gains, but as a payback for Nigeria and Abeokuta in particular,” Olamitoye said.

