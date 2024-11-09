Japa: Resist temptation to abandon Nigeria, Fashola Tells Youths

Babatunde Fashola, former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, has asked Nigerian youths to stay back in the country rather than seeking green pasture abroad amid the economic hardship.

Fashola, who said youths must be able to do something better for themselves, noted that an end must be put to the mass exodus of the country.

The two-term Lagos governor spoke on Saturday at the combined 8th and 9th convocation ceremonies of the Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo state.

Fashola, who admitted that things were tough in Nigeria, advised young people in the country to push their way through to get into a place of decision-making.

“Why did Mrs Folorunso Alakija not run away? Why did Chief Tunde Afolabi who have contributed to Nigeria not run away ? Why are they still here? Times were equally tough in their younger days that propelled the popular musician Dr Victor Olaiya’s song Ilu le o, ko s’owo l’ode…. (sics) in the 60s.

“The youths have become leaders in the Nigerian household, and therefore, they must embrace that responsibility. Do leaders also run away when it is difficult? There were tough times when Chief Ade-Ojo was at the University of Nigeria (UNN), but Ade-Ojo didn’t leave. If he had left, there would be no Elizade University.” he said.

On his part. Michael Ade-Ojo, founder of the University, said he was fulfilled with the vision of the institution producing world-class graduates and supporting the education system in the country.

Ade-Ojo explained that despite the lack of financial returns on his investments in the university, he was happy that institution’s graduates are competing globally.

“I have been intentionally sacrificial with my investment in the university. It, therefore, gladdens my heart to see the seeds I sowed to humanity, already bringing forth useful fruits. My vision has always been to provide world-class education right here in Nigeria, and while there’s still work to be done, I am pleased with how far we have come,” he said.

He urged the university to always place greater emphasis on research and entrepreneurship training, noting that it will equip students to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Prof. Kayode Ijadunola, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said the institution was committed to producing well-rounded graduates who would be equipped with skills to solve the nation’s numerous economic and technology challenges.

“With new developments, a growing research portfolio, and strong community ties, Elizade University is poised to continue its upward trajectory in Nigerian higher education,” Ijadunola added.