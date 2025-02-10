✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Japa: ‘One doctor  attending to over 1,800 cancer  patients’

    By Ojoma Akor 
The Nigerian Cancer Society ( NCS) says the high rate of health worker-migration  popularly called ‘ Japa’ syndrome is  impacting on the number of oncologists attending to cancer patients in the country .
President of the society, Prof. Abidemi Emmanuel Omonisi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the society’s commemoration of the World Cancer Day.
Oncologists are doctors specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers.
Prof. Omonisi  said poor remuneration, poor infrastructure, insecurity, low standard of living and inadequate funding for the healthcare system, among others has led to migration of radiation and clinical oncologists, pathologists, oncology nursing  and other categories of health workers .
Quoting the Association of Radiation and Clinical Oncologists of Nigeria (ARCON), a corporate member of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Prof. Omonisi said the ideal ratio of a radiation and clinical oncologist to cancer patient is 1: 250 – 500,  but that the ratio of the radiation and clinical oncologist to cancer patients in Nigeria is presently  1: 1, 800.
He said, “This accounted for the increasing long queues observed in all our oncology clinics in the country. I wish to specially appeal to the President and Commander in- chief of the Federal Government of Nigeria to address the push and pull factors responsible for the exodus of skilled health workers from the country.”
He said the society has observed  the increasing incidence of some neglected cancers in Nigeria such as colo-rectal cancer, childhood, ovarian, and hematological cancers.
Prof. Omonisi said the federal government over the years has been focusing on prostate, breast and cervical cancers.
He called on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, to pay serious attention to the neglected cancers in Nigeria.
The NCS president also  enjoined the National Assembly to appropriate N25 billion for the transition of the National Cancer Health to a Catastrophic Health Insurance Fund,  adding  “”Furthermore, NCS implores the National Assembly and the Federal Government to appropriate additional funds to close 97.2 billion Naira funding gag in the National Oncology Initiative. “
The NCSs president also  said he has established the society’s  chapters in all the states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), adding that, “The 2025 edition is marked in a unique way as for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the Nigerian Cancer Society officially launched the Youth Arm of our Society known as Youth Coalition Against Cancer (YOCAC).”
Program Manager, Girl Effect Nigeria, Chinelo Okonkwo, said cervical  cancer is one of the major cancers that needs to be tackled in Nigeria.
She said human papillomavirus (HPV)   is a significant public health issue adding that increasing the vaccination rate is crucial to preventing cervical cancer and other HPV related cancers .
