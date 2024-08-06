Japa: Nigerians hungry for better life, success -Minister

Stakeholders have said the ‘japa’ syndrome has become very popular because Nigerian youths are hungry for better life and success. Dr Akolisa Ufodike, Deputy Minister…

Stakeholders have said the ‘japa’ syndrome has become very popular because Nigerian youths are hungry for better life and success.

Dr Akolisa Ufodike, Deputy Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism for the Government of Alberta in Canada while speaking recently in Abuja said the “Japa has become a part of our national lexicon, capturing the dreams and aspirations of many Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad.”

He was speaking on the theme ‘Japa Phenomena and its Implications for National Development’, noting that the Nigeria diaspora community has enriched the social, economic and cultural fabric of many societies across the globe.

“From pioneering advancements in technology and medicine, to excelling in business, sports and the arts, Nigerians have consistently demonstrated resilience, ingenuity and an unwavering commitment to excellence – wherever they live around the world.

“Our stories of success serve as beacons of inspiration, showcasing the boundless potential that lies within each and every one of us.

“I see this day-to-day, even as I live and work on the other side of the globe,” Dr Ugodike said.

He said in recognition of the role the Nigerian community plays in Canada, “the government of Alberta has declared the month of October as Nigerian Heritage Month in perpetuity.

“We can leverage the skills and experiences of Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute to international development.

“Strengthening ties between Nigeria and Canada can foster mutual growth and development as we explore opportunities for mutual benefit.”