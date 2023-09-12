Japa: Lagos laments shortage of physiotherapists

The Director of Physiotherapy Services, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr Ayobami Oni, has revealed that there is a reduction of physiotherapists in hospitals in…

The Director of Physiotherapy Services, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr Ayobami Oni, has revealed that there is a reduction of physiotherapists in hospitals in the state due to the japa syndrome.

Oni, who disclosed this during an interview with newsmen at the public lecture of the 2023 Health Service Commission Physiotherapy week with the theme, “Anthiriss,” explained that out of the state’s 28 secondary health facilities, 17 had physiotherapy departments.

“We had over 100 physiotherapists in the past, but in recent times, the number fluctuates between 70 and 80,” he said.

He said the state government had been working to reduce the gap in the state.

Earlier, the wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, in her remark, stressed that the state government’s vision to attain universal health coverage might not be fully accomplished if the physiotherapy profession is left behind.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the MD/CEO Harvey Road Health Centre and Maternity, Mrs Folashade Fadare, urged the state’s physiotherapists to discharge their duties professionally.

The Registrar/CEO, Medical Rehabilitation Therapist Board of Nigeria (MRTBN), Prof. Rufai Yusuf Ahmad, stressed the importance of revoking the licenses of practitioners who fail to comply with the board’s regulations.

