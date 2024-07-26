Japa: Catholic bishops launch policy to tackle migrants’, refugee crisis

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons…

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), have inaugurated a ‘Migrants and Refugees Unit’ to address the rising migration crisis affecting the nation.

Speaking at the flag-off of the unit named ‘Apostolate of Pastoral Care of Migration in Nigeria’ on Thursday in Abuja, the Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Episcopal Chairman of the unit, Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, said migration has always been a part of human history, driven by the search for better opportunities.

“However, the past 40 years have seen a surge in involuntary migration due to economic hardships, insecurity, conflicts and climate change, posing severe challenges to affected populations.

“The CBCN’s new unit is a direct response to Pope Francis’ 2017 directive for the church to provide pastoral care and support to migrants and refugees. The Unit will adapt Vatican guidelines to the Nigerian context, streamline activities across dioceses, and serve as an advocacy voice to government and international agencies,” Yohanna said.

In his address, the Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, noted the church’s longstanding commitment to aiding displaced individuals.

Commending the CBCN’s effort in addressing issues relating to migrants and refugees, Archbishop Kaigama said, “This initiative is a beacon of hope for the countless individuals who have been displaced from their homes and forced to seek refuge elsewhere in order to survive.

“The migrants and refugees in Nigeria, and especially in the FCT, face an array of challenges that are often exacerbated by the noticeable absence of adequate government support.

“These individuals, having fled from conflict, persecution, and dire economic circumstances, arrive here with hopes of safety and the possibility of rebuilding their lives.

“The absence of government intervention in the lives of these vulnerable populations is a stark reality we must confront,” he said.

The Vatican Undersecretary on Migration, Rev. Msgr Anthony Onyebuchi Ekpo, commended the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria for the effort.

The CBCN Secretary, Migrants and Refugees Unit, CSN, Rev. Fr. Augustine Akhogba, said it was important to address the root causes of forced migration and promoting long-term solutions.

Also, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed strong support for the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria’s new Apostolate of Pastoral Care of Migration.

Represented by the National Director for Education, Youth and Women Development at CAN, Dr. Ozumba Emmanuel Nicodemus, the Archbishop said that the event’s theme, “Fostering Collaborative Engagement of Church and State for Migrants and Refugees Assistance: Building Stronger Networks and Solutions,” is timely and aligns with CAN’s mission.

The Director General, NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, called for stronger anti-trafficking measures.

Represented by the Acting Director, Violence Against Persons Department, NAPTIP Abuja, Mrs Ijeoma Amigo, the DG emphasised NAPTIP’s commitment to combatting human trafficking and protecting vulnerable populations through a multifaceted strategy involving policy, partnerships, prevention, protection, and prosecution.

Also, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, said many migrants are dying of ignorance.

Nandap, represented by Comptroller Constance Onuorah, commended the CBCN initiative which she said would go a long way to sensitize the people on issues and dangers surrounding migrants and migration.