Ja’oji empowers 1,000 youths, women with N50m cash grants in Kano

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Nasir Aminu Ja’oji, has disbursed N50m cash grants to 1,000 party members comprising youths and women.

Presenting the money at a ceremony in Kano, Ja’oji said the gesture was to enable them to engage in petty businesses and be self-reliant.

Ja’oji, who is a member of the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum, said each beneficiary would get N50,000.

“This programme is designed to help cushion the effects of the harsh economic realities facing our society and to shape the future of our nation.

“My hope is to always give a helping hand to complement President Tinubu’s administration efforts to empower youths and women,” he said.

He tasked the beneficiaries on skills acquisition, adding that in September, he supported 484 youths and women with similar cash grants and scholarships.

In his message at the occasion, the Minister for Youths Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, commended Ja’oji for the gesture which he said was in line with the policy of Tinubu administration.

“This initiative is in line with the policy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration which encourages and supports empowering youths and women in the country,” the minister said.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman, commended Ja’o’ji for his commitment to promoting women’s empowerment and development.

She commended President Tinubu, for his unwavering commitment to advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality in Nigeria.

Also, the Kano State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, applauded Honorable Ja’o’ji’s gesture, stating that the party has acknowledged his efforts and will reciprocate at the right time.

Dignitaries at the event include representative of the APC National Chairman; the party’s Zonal Vice Chairman, Hon. Garba Datti; four senior special assistants to the president; the Director General of the National Productivity Center, Baffa Babba Danagundi; and the Executive Director of the Technical Services of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Umar among others.