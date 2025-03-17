Jandor returns to APC after loss of 2023 elections in PDP

Former Lagos gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has formally announced his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection to the APC comes just two weeks after he resigned from the PDP.

Jandor, who addressed a press conference in Lagos on Monday, said his decision followed extensive consultations with political associates, supporters, and stakeholders.

SPONSOR AD

He cited the PDP’s failure to instill party discipline and address anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections as the main reason for his initial resignation from the party on March 3, 2025.

El-Rufai cannot make us leave PDP – Sule Lamido

Tribunal’II return our stolen mandate – Edo PDP

According to him, his time in the PDP revealed internal sabotage, with key party figures allegedly working against their own candidates.

He challenged the party’s leadership, particularly PDP chieftain, Chief Olabode George, to present their polling unit results from the last elections.

“I won my polling unit for PDP in both the presidential and governorship elections. But those now criticizing my decision should show their own results. Even the Lagos PDP chairman, who asked party members to vote for another party, failed to deliver for the candidate he supported,” Jandor stated.

Despite discussions with various political parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Young Progressive Party (YPP), Jandor said he opted for APC because of its commitment to winning elections and governance.

“In APC, we have a leader who, regardless of selection choices, prioritizes victory for his party. But in Lagos PDP, leaders consistently work against their own party. We have chosen the better alternative,” he added.

Jandor expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he credited for recognizing his political contributions.

He also acknowledged the role of the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, in persuading him to return to APC.

He assured his supporters that his move was in the best interest of Lagos State and called on them to join him in working towards the state’s development.

“Our commitment remains to a Lagos that works for everyone. This decision is about service, integrity, and progress,” Jandor concluded.