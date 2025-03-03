Jandor Quits PDP, Cites Betrayal, Internal Sabotage

From Adebayo Gbenga, Lagos

Lagos politician and former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has announced his resignation from the party, citing internal betrayal, anti-party activities, and a lack of discipline within its ranks.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Jandor said his decision came after months of reflection and consultations with his family, political associates, and supporters. He expressed deep disappointment in the leadership of the party at both the state and national levels, accusing them of undermining the collective efforts of genuine members who had worked tirelessly for the party’s success.

He recalled how his campaign for the Lagos governorship in 2023 was met with resistance, not just from opposition parties but from within the PDP itself.

Despite enjoying massive grassroots support, he alleged that some party leaders saw his candidacy as a threat to their personal interests. He recounted being attacked six times during the campaign without a single condemnation from the party leadership.

He also accused Chief Olabode George, a PDP Board of Trustees member, of openly supporting another party’s candidate, while the state chairman, Philip Aivoji, misled voters by falsely suggesting an alliance that never existed.

Jandor said the level of betrayal was further confirmed when Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, publicly stated that several PDP leaders had secretly worked against their own party’s candidate.

Despite these revelations, he lamented that the party took no disciplinary action against those involved. Instead, Chief Olabode George was later appointed as Vice Chairman of the PDP’s Disciplinary Committee—a move Jandor described as an insult to loyal party members.

Having lost confidence in the party’s leadership and its commitment to internal democracy, Jandor said he could no longer remain in a system that rewards disloyalty.

He assured his supporters that his political journey was far from over and that he remained committed to advocating for a better Lagos. While he did not disclose his next political move, he promised to continue engaging with stakeholders to determine the best path forward.

“This is not the end,” he said. “It is the beginning of a new chapter—one driven by sincerity, progress, and true service to the people.”