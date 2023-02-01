James moves close to breaking NBA scoring record

LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers’…

LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-123 win over the New York Knicks.

The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James made 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ overtime win.

He is now fourth on the NBA’s assists list with 10,338, still way behind all-time leader John Stockton’s 15,806.

Victory ended the Lakers’ two-game losing streak, while the Knicks – led by Jalen Brunson on a game-high 37 points – have lost six of their last eight games.