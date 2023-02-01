✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
James moves close to breaking NBA scoring record

LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers’…

LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-123 win over the New York Knicks.

The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James made 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ overtime win.

He is now fourth on the NBA’s assists list with 10,338, still way behind all-time leader John Stockton’s 15,806.

Victory ended the Lakers’ two-game losing streak, while the Knicks – led by Jalen Brunson on a game-high 37 points – have lost six of their last eight games.

 

