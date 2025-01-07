JAMB remits over N6bn to FG

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a remittance of over N6 billion to the coffers of the Nigerian government in 2024.

According to the board’s weekly bulletin released on Monday by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB generated a total income of N22,996,653,265.25 in 2024, out of which N6,034,605,510.69 was remitted to the government.

The board said the reduction of N1,500 in UTME form fees for candidates, multiplied by the number of beneficiaries, increased the effective remittance to N9,013,068,510.69.

SPONSOR AD

It added that the remittance formed part of its operating surplus following the successful conduct of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board also said it has contributed over N50 billion to the national treasury over the past seven years under the leadership of its Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

It partly stated: “As we reflect on 2024, it is essential to uphold our commitment to transparency by sharing our financial performance for the year. In 2024, the board generated a total income of N22,996,653,265.25.

“In 2024, the board remitted N6,034,605,510.69 to the government.

When combined with the N1,500 reduction per form for candidates multiplied by the number of candidates that benefited in 2024, the total remittance by JAMB would amount to N9,013,068,510.69.