JAMB: How we rescued Muslim Students barred from Oyedepo’s Varsity

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has narrated the role it played when some female students were prevented from sitting for Mock UTME examination at Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State.

Daily Trust had reported how the students were prevented from accessing the university owned by Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, for wearing Hijab.

The action had triggered nationwide outrage, with individuals and civil society groups accusing the management of the University of discrimination.

In its reaction, JAMB said it took action immediately its attention was drawn to the issue.

“The attention of the University was promptly drawn to this development, and a vehement denial of authorizing its security personnel to prevent any genuine candidates from entering the institution was issued.”

“According to the University, no such authority was given to that effect and it decried the attendant embarrassment the incident had caused to the institution.

“It was, therefore, against this backdrop that upon learning of the the University along with its CBT Centre officials, had rushed to the gate to rescue the unfortunate situation and ensure that the candidates take their examination.

“Regrettably, the unwarranted delay prevented the affected candidates from meeting the time for the examination,” the bulletin read.

While apologising to the concerned candidates, the Board assured them of opportunity to sit for the rescheduled exam.

It added, “It should be noted that the Board, as an equal opportunity organization, would never condone any scintilla of discrimination against any entity or person.

“The general public is, therefore, given all necessary assurances that the Board would put necessary machinery in motion to ensure that such an incident does not reoccur in future.”