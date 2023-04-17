JAMB extends registration of Direct Entry

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the closing date for the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by a week. The exercise,…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the closing date for the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by a week.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday, 20th March, 2023, and billed to end on Thursday, 20th April, 2023, has been extended by one week starting from Friday, 21st April, 2023.

“This extension is partly to give all holders of Cambridge A/Level Certificates, who were unable to register for the exercise on account of some issues associated with the verification of their certificates, another opportunity to do so, as well as accommodate others, who wish to register but were unable to do so within the stipulated time, ” JAMB Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said in a statement.

He noted that in its bid to ensure that the Cambridge A/L Certificate is onboarded in the verification process, the British Council is partnering with the Board and, as such, would be providing a verification portal for the seamless verification of its Cambridge Certificates as obtains with other categories of A/Level certificates.

JAMB apologises as Oyedepo’s varsity flayed for barring hijab-wearing candidates

Why JAMB Withheld Some Results

He said it is the provision of a verification portal by the Council that informed the Board’s decision to reconsider its earlier stand on non-inclusion of Cambridge certificate for DE registration.

“Consequently, all holders of Cambridge Certificates, who desire to register for the 2023 Direct Entry, can now proceed to any of the Board’s offices nearest to them to register for the exercise,” he said.

He however, said this consideration does not in any way include candidates awaiting Cambridge Certificates as “Awaiting Results” would not be accepted.